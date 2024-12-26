New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 897-core contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for the development of 225 MW grid-connected solar projects.

The project is to be developed on EPC mode at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This contract entails the development of 225MW-AC (alternate current), equivalent to 276 MW DC (direct current), grid connected solar projects.

The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately Rs 897.47 crore, inclusive of taxes and duties.

The contract between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering was executed last week.

