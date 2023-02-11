Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) Investment services firm Geojit Financial Services Ltd has entered into an agreement with Infopark here to set up a new office space with 1.25 lakh square feet built-up area.

Infopark Chief Executive Officer Susanth Kurunthil and Geojit Managing Director C J George, earlier this week, entered into a lease agreement for 1.25 acres of land for constructing IT infrastructure.

"The project in Infopark Kochi Phase II will see development of 1.25 lakh square feet built-up area, and it is expected to be completed in three phases," Infopark said in a release.

In the first phase, Geojit will begin the construction to host its data centre, customer care and peripheral operations in 55,000 square feet of space, it said.

"Infopark will help Geojit to expand our technology team as well as our data centre, thereby looking forward to being a key player in the midst of this buzz of activity to further develop Geojit's business," George said.

Kurunthil termed the association with Geojit as a great partnership. "It will attract firms that see Kerala as an emerging hub of fintech. The partnership has the potential to inspire large companies and will pave the way for employment generation and better investments," he added.

As part of the project, many facilities like tele-trading centres, customer experience development centres, software labs and ample parking facilities will be available in the new campus.

