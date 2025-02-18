New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Gigin AI, a workforce-focused, AI-driven platform for hiring and background verification solutions, has announced the appointment of Gursharan Singh Saggu as its chief revenue advisor.

In this role, Saggu will lead global revenue growth, enterprise scaling, and AI product innovation across Gigin AI's hiring, verification, and workforce intelligence solutions, the company said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"His strategic expertise in revenue expansion, enterprise scaling, and AI-driven hiring solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise workforce intelligence globally," Gigin.ai Founder & CEO Surinder Bhagat said.

With over two decades of executive leadership in global technology and workforce solutions, Gursharan has transformed hiring and operations at companies like Tech Mahindra and Perot Systems. PTI

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

*****

Pocket Entertainment launches AI-first comic platform, pledges USD 15 mn * Pocket Entertainment, the newly restructured parent company of Pocket FM and Pocket Novel, on Tuesday, launched Pocket Toons -- an AI-first comics platform and pledged USD 15 million in 2025 towards scaling it.

Since its beta launch in January 2025, Pocket Toons has rapidly gained traction, and currently features over 30 comic titles, with users spending an average of 60 minutes daily on the platform, a company statement said.

"To accelerate its next phase of growth, Pocket Entertainment has committed USD 15 million in 2025 for scaling up Pocket Toons and is targeting USD 100 million in ARR by 2026," it said.

With over 100,000 downloads in the last two weeks, total reading time on the platform has surpassed 6 million minutes during the beta phase, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)