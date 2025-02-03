New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) GMR Airports Ltd on Monday said it has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative.

GAL operates airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan (Indonesia). It is extending technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines and also developing airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam) and Crete (Greece).

"By signing up for the UNGC, GMR Airports has pledged to align its strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the UNGC, which focus on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," it said in a release.

Among other aspects, all GMR airports are green building certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) or the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, CEO and MD of GMR Airports, said joining the UNGC marks a pivotal step in our journey towards becoming a global leader in sustainable aviation.

In FY24, GAL served over 121 million passengers.

