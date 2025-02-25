New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) GMR Airports has raised Rs 1,100 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

The management committee of the company's board on Tuesday allotted 1,10,000 rupee-denominated listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds on the private placement basis on receipt of Rs 1,100 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The bonds have a coupon rate of 5 per cent and a tenure of 36 months.

The coupon shall be payable annually until the date of redemption and the bonds do not carry any special right/interest/privileges, the filing said.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

GMR Airports operates three airports in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa -- and two airports in the Philippines and Indonesia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)