Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI) Innovators from across the globe will participate in the seventh edition of India International Innovation and Invention Expo to be held in Goa on November 15-20, the organisers said.

During a presser on Tuesday, Chairman of Goa State Innovation Council Jose Manuel Noronha said that the innovators from Poland, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Macau, China, Malaysia and Iran have confirmed their participation for the conference. More countries are expected to be added to the participants' list in the coming days.

The conference titled INEX 2022 will be held in association with the Goa government's Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management, Goa State Innovation Council, and Indian Innovators' Association in partnership with Polish Company IBS Global.

Noronha said the INEX 2022 focuses on startups, industrial technologies, technology transfer and promotion in global markets.

As a part of the knowledge exchange among the innovator community, the top 100 innovations will be exhibited and published during the expo.

"Innovations from the state of Goa will be provided with the platform to present during the event," Noronha said.

Raman Teja Venigalla from IBS Global said approximately 2,000 people will be visiting the expo every day. The business-to-business meetings will also be held between two parties on the sidelines of the event.

