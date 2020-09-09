New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Health-tech company GOQii on Wednesday said it has partnered with KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre for a clinical study on the use of advanced wearable technology to provide doctors and medical staff with detailed health data in real time on each patient under their care.

Recently, GOQii launched a smart band that tracks vitals like body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and SPO2 along with step count and calories.

"During the trial, the company's Smart Vital will be used in COVID-19 wards eventually to be used as a first layer of protection against the coronavirus for frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and other hospital staff," it added.

The GOQii platform will also be used by these same frontline workers to monitor the vitals of asymptomatic and suspected cases of COVID-19 infection through a computer or mobile application in real time, it said.

The GOQii platform processes all this data (in compliance with all relevant data protection regulation) and enables hospital administrators, doctors, nurses, and medical staff to see a centralised dashboard displaying the vitals of all those tracked on the platform, it added.

GOQii is already working with Thryve, the German government's health-tech partner, to conduct a clinical study in India on using wearable technology to predict all types of diseases, including COVID-19.

"KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre prides itself in springing to action in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 infection spread.

"Through innovative wearable technology like GOQii's product, we aim to further our understanding of the deadly coronavirus and do our part to reduce its toll on our country," Dr Varsha Phadke, dean of KJ Somaiya Medical College, said.

GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal said the company is looking forward to providing a blueprint for innovation in wearable sensor technology in the fight against COVID-19. Md

