Kangana Ranaut's office for her production house, Manikarnika Films, has been razed to the ground by the BMC. The building was deemed illegal and parts of it are now demolished. Kangana has issued a video message to Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray saying that his pride will be broken just like her 'home'. The actress also shared disturbing visuals of her building's shattered remains. She has posted a series of videos showcasing the destruction caused, before the court stayed the demolition. Kangana Ranaut Tells Uddhav Thackeray: 'Your Pride Will Be Broken' (Watch Video).

Kangana added the hashtag #DeathofDemocracy to all of her tweets. In one of her tweets, she also compared the situation to Pakistan. In her video message, she also compared her plight to that of Kashmiri Pandits. She has promised that she will make a movie on Kashmir, apart from one on Ayodhya.

Check Out The Videos Here:

A View Inside

More Visuals Of The Destruction

Kangana Calls It Death Of Democracy

The Shattered Roof

"Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you ganged up with film mafia and destroyed my home and exacted revenge on me? Today, my house has been broken. Tomorrow, it will be your pride that will be broken. This is the wheel of time...remember," the actress said in her video message.

