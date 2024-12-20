New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Narendra Modi-led government has launched more than 200 schemes for the poor over the last 10 years, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Malhotra said Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has addressed the poor's biggest problem by bringing them into the banking ecosystem.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

"At present, there are more than 54 crore accounts, with a total deposit balance of approximately Rs 2.39 lakh crore - an increase of over 15 times since its inception," he added.

The minister said the scheme has been particularly successful in rural, semi-urban areas and among women, with around 66 per cent of accounts coming from these regions.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

Furthermore, he said 37.02 crore RuPay cards have been issued to PMJDY account holders, with the average deposit per account rising significantly.

According to him, the average deposit in the Jan Dhan Accounts as of August 14, 2024, was Rs 4,352.

"The government has fought against poverty on all fronts and consequently, 25 crore have come out of poverty in the last 10 years," he noted.

Malhotra pointed out that Delhi alone has 65 lakh PM Jan Dhan Accounts with a total deposit of Rs 3,114 crore, along with 50 lakh beneficiaries of RuPAY Cards.

The minister also emphasised that the success of PMJDY and JAM Trinity has brought greater financial inclusion, empowering citizens with access to banking services while promoting transparency and curbing corruption.

He said as of November 30, 2024, approximately 36 crore Ayushman cards have been created across the country, and a total of around 29,929 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme, including 13,222 private hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)