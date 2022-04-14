New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) MyGov under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organising 'Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz' series, as part of an outreach to build awareness amongst citizens about the government's various schemes and initiatives.

Massive participation in the quiz series will deepen government engagement at the grassroots level, an official release said.

In this context, MyGov has invited the people to participate and test their knowledge of `New India'.

The quiz can be played on http://mygov.in/mahaquiz, the release added.

Announcing the country's biggest-ever quiz `Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz', the release said the contest has been aptly launched on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14, 2022.

On the occasion of the launch, Minister for IT and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw asked all Indians to participate in this “Vikas parv” and strengthen citizen engagement.

Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz as one of the biggest citizen engagement initiatives of the Government.

The first quiz is on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

"This quiz is a part of the Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz Series in which different quizzes on various themes will be launched. The PMGKAY quiz has been launched on April 14, 2022 and will be live till April 28, 2022, 11:30 pm (IST). This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds," the release said.

The quiz will be available in 12 languages, offering cash prizes of Rs 2,000 each to 1,000 winners per quiz, the release said.

