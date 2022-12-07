Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Robust GST collections will help achieve the FY23 revenue growth target on the indirect taxes front, despite the impact of duty cuts on central excise and customs mop-up, a top official said on Wednesday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs Chairman Vivek Johri said the government's cuts in duties will make collections on customs and central excise challenging for the fiscal.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

"If you look at indirect taxes as a whole, then I am pretty confident that we will meet the target. We are on track," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here to mark the 60th anniversary of the Customs Act, 1962.

Johri said most of the growth has been coming from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), where revenues have been doing very well for the last two months.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-27 Result Today on December 07, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

"Given the very robust growth in GST, I think overall.. we will be able to meet the revenue targets," he said.

"There might be a bit of challenge in central excise revenue because of the scaling down of duties by the government earlier this year to curb inflation and there may be some challenge on the customs side also again because of reduction in duties on edible oils and some other items," he added.

Without mentioning the 3,000 kg haul at Mundra Port, Johri said the customs department has been able to pull off very big drug hauls because of data mining.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)