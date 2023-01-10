New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has sought investment from the US in sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors and battery technology, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The minister is in the US for a three-day visit till Jan 11.

Goyal also held discussions with several CEOs of leading companies, including Michael Miebach of Mastercard; Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co); Josh Silverman, CEO of e-commerce platform Etsy; Stephen A Schwarzman, CEO of asset management group Blackstone; and George R Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls.

CEOs, in their discussions, expressed optimism at India's growth trajectory, the statement said, adding the minister invited them to expand their presence in India.

"He invited the US industry to make use of the limitless opportunities in India especially in sunrise sectors such as EVs, semiconductors, battery technology, etc," it added.

