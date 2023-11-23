New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday announced a dry day on November 24, ordering closure of liquor shops in the city to observe Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day.

Christmas will no longer be a dry day as announced earlier by the excise department, officials said.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

In a 'corrigendum' issued by the excise department, it was said that liquor shops will remain closed on November 24 (Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day) instead of Christmas (December 25) in Delhi.

In its order issued on September 29, the department had declared six dry days during October-December, including on December 25 when Christmas will be celebrated.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

This has now been changed and Friday marking Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day will be a dry day instead of Christmas, the officials added. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)