Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) Two people have been arrested here for allegedly running a sextortion racket, police said on Monday.

They used to blackmail people by making objectionable videos from stolen or snatched mobile phones, and had extorted Rs 2.75 crore, they said.

Zuber Khan and Wasim, both residents of Nuh, were arrested a team of the Sector-31 Crime Unit, police said.

They said that a search is underway for three other members of the racket.

When incidents of mobilephone and chain snatching increased in the city, crime unit teams were activated to apprehend the perpetrators, a senior police officer said.

"The arrested accused revealed that they had made many people their victims and cheated them to the tune of Rs 3.25 crore. We are questioning them after taking them on police remand," Additional Commisioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

