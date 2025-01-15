Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) Police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at a guest house under the pretext of a birthday celebration, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the rape survivor reportedly left her home without informing her parents. She left with her friend Anshu to celebrate Avinash's birthday at a guest house, police said.

The main accused, Avinash raped the girl after Anshu left the venue, police said.

The survivor, studying in Class 8, returned home on Monday morning and informed her family who then approached the police.

Both the accused, aged around 20 years, were arrested on Wednesday. Avinash is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram while Anshu lives in Shivji Park, a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and they will be produced in the city court on Thursday, the officer added.

