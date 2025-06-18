Gurugram, Jun 18 (PTI) Police have busted a fake call centre being run in Delhi and arrested four people in the case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a team led by inspector Amit Kumar conducted a raid at the call centre located at Lal Kuan, Badarpur in Delhi on Tuesday and arrested four accused, identified as Raju (call centre operator) and his employees Sayma Bano, Niharika and Karishma.

Raju used to sell medicines earlier and was involved in cyber fraud to get jobs at the airport. He was earlier arrested in 2023. After coming out of jail, he started running the fake call. He later hired all three women on a salary of Rs 12,000 to work at the call centre with a commission of two per cent of the defrauded amount, police said.

"Raju had given a keypad mobile phone for making calls and smartphones for sending WhatsApp messages to the women and after a month he would break those phones and SIM cards and give them a new set. The women would call on the phone numbers given by Raju offering jobs at the airport," police said.

"Whenever a person got caught in a trap, they would send him a fake joining letter to gain his trust and would charge Rs 750 in the name of fees and gradually get the money transferred in the name of various formalities," ACP cyber Vikas Kaushik said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

