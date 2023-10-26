Gurugram, Oct 26 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment "till their last breath" in connection with the killing of a cab driver in 2018, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh sentenced the three accused to imprisonment till their last breath after hearing the arguments of both the parties and on the basis of strong evidence and witnesses.

Also Read | Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the three, they said.

Police said Bintu Garg used to drive a Ritz car as an Uber cab while staying on rent in the Badshahpur area.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

His cousin Prem Kumar lodged a complaint at the Badshahpur police station on July 13, 2018, in which he said that he was not able to contact Garg since July 9.

Police registered a missing complaint after Uber revealed that the driver had not taken any booking since July 8.

The three accused, who were arrested on July 19, 2018, in connection with this case registered at the Phool police station in Punjab's Bathinda, confessed to the cab driver's killing during interrogation and said they had thrown his body in a canal after the murder.

The three accused identified as Gagandeep Singh, Vishnu and Balkar -- all residents of Dabwali in Sirsa district -- were earlier sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Gurugram Police. PTI COR AS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)