Guwahati/Kokrajhar, Aug 10 (PTI) At least 21 insurgents of a newly formed outfit surrendered to the police with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, a senior Assam Police official said.

The 21 National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) insurgents came out of their hideout at Singhimari village under Parbatjhora sub-division in Kokrajhar district and handed themselves over to the police. They were later brought to Kokrajhar town, the official told PTI.

"The NLFB cadres have deposited one AK-47 rifle with magazine, three AK-56 rifles with magazines, one SLR with magazine, two .303 rifles with magazines and eight HE-36 hand grenades," he said.

They also deposited 212 live rounds of ammunition, he added.

This is the fourth time in less than a month that NLFB militants have laid down their arms in Assam. While 32 joined the mainstream on Sunday, 14 others laid down their arms on Saturday.

NLFB chief M Batha and 22 other cadres had surrendered on July 22.

Police said that so far 90 cadres of the outfit, which is active in the Bodoland Territorial region, have returned to the mainstream.

NLFB came into being after some disgruntled cadres of the erstwhile National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) returned to the forest.

Batha himself was a former NDFB militant and was among its 1,615 cadres from all factions of the militant organisation who had laid down their arms on January 30 last year following the signing of the 3rd Bodo Peace Accord.

