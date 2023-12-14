Chandigarh, December 14: Haryana Police has warned people against using abusive language towards female staff on the "Haryana 112" emergency helpline. Such behavior will not be tolerated and swift legal action will be taken, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said in a meeting held to review the performance of "Haryana 112" helpline, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

Kapur said that providing a respectful and safe environment for women is a top priority for Haryana Police. Abusing female police personnel on duty will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against offenders, he warned. A graduated response system is in place to deal with abusive callers. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Orders DGP To Suspend 372 Investigating Police Officers for Not Disposing of Cases Promptly.

First, a warning message is sent to their phones and their calls are blocked for 24 hours. Next, the emergency response team is notified, and based on the offender's location, legal action is pursued, including filing FIRs. This approach has proven effective with a significant decrease in abusive calls, the statement said.

In June this year, there were 6,135 such calls, but the number dropped to 2,794 in November, it said. As of December 12, 807 such calls had been received, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new policy, it said. The meeting also reviewed the newly launched Trip Monitoring System for women's safety. This system allows women to register their travel plans with "Haryana 112" helpline through WhatsApp. Dedicated desks are available to monitor their journeys and provide immediate assistance, if needed, the statement said. Haryana Police Nab Two Extortion Suspects Demanding Rs 65 Lakhs in Rohtak, Arrest Video Goes Viral.

"Haryana 112" serves as a single point of contact for various emergency services, including fire departments, ambulances, women's helplines, disaster management teams and ensures swift and efficient response to all emergency situations.

