Mumbai, January 8: A Mumbai-based software engineer took matters into her own hands after her mobile phone was snatched at Varanasi’s famous Assi Ghat last week. Ankita Gupta, a resident of Ghatkopar, successfully tracked the device's live location using technical tools and the help of friends, leading to a police raid that recovered her handset along with 12 other stolen devices.

The theft occurred while Gupta was visiting the spiritual hub with her family. Amidst the heavy evening crowds at the ghat, an unidentified person snatched her phone and fled. While Gupta promptly filed a police complaint, she reportedly decided to pursue the investigation herself when immediate breakthroughs from local authorities were not forthcoming. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

Utilising her technical expertise, Gupta and her friends monitored the phone's GPS signal. They eventually traced the device to a specific residential property in the Manduadih area of the city. Upon pinpointing the location, Gupta alerted the Bhelupur police with the precise coordinates.

Acting on her tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on the identified house. The operation was successful, resulting in the recovery of Gupta’s mobile phone. Officers also discovered a cache of 12 additional mobile phones at the site, suggesting the location was being used as a hub for stolen electronics. 'Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Police Sub-Inspector Ratna Rathi Suspended After Viral Video Showed Her Abusing Couple Over Car Dispute in Meerut.

The recovery highlighted a lapse in the initial response by local law enforcement. Following an internal inquiry conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Kumar, the Assi police outpost in charge was found negligent in its duties.

Official reports confirmed that the officer was suspended on January 4 for failing to take proactive steps after the crime was first reported. Bhelupur Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Tripathi stated that the inquiry focused on why the victim had to perform the tracking independently despite a formal complaint being lodged.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of tourists at Varanasi’s crowded riverfronts. Assi Ghat is one of the most visited locations in the city, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists daily. While police presence is maintained at these sites, the density of the crowds often provides cover for petty criminals and mobile snatchers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).