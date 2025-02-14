Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A bench of Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the chairman of NEET PG counselling board and the director of Rajasthan Medical and Health Services in a writ petition challenging Round 3 of NEET PG 2024 counselling.

The petitioners in the case are MBBS graduate doctors who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024 exam and have participated in the ongoing counselling process.

"The main grievance of the petitioners is that the seat remaining vacant after round-3 were not open to all the NEET PG 2024 qualified candidates who possess MBBS degree in the third round of the state allotment process," counsel of petitioners Tanvi Dubey said.

She said that the petitioners are meritorious candidates who would otherwise get a seat vacant after Round 3 of the state counselling. "However, they are either not getting a seat or getting the same seat at an exorbitant cost...." Dubey said.

Dubey said the petitioners are also aggrieved because the vacant state seats will now directly go to the stray round, wherein they are ineligible to participate as per the rules. The said seats will be allotted to candidates with much lower ranks, which creates a window of disparity, she said.

The petitioners will be severely affected since they will be forced to stick with the same branch for the rest of their lives, she said.

The court listed the matter for Friday as seats will be allotted on Saturday, she said.

