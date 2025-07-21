New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Bank went up by over 2 per cent on Monday after the company reported a steady set of quarterly numbers.

The heavyweight stock advanced 2.27 per cent to Rs 2,001.90 on both the BSE and NSE.

"HDFC Bank reported a steady set of numbers," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 1.31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,258 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 16,475 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 16,174 crore a year ago.

"HDFC Bank posted 12 per cent year-on-year profit growth and announced a 1:1 bonus issue," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Rally in the stock drove the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 323.61 points higher at 82,081.34, and the NSE Nifty quoted 91.65 points up at 25,059.70.

The core net interest income growth moderated to 5 per cent to Rs 31,400 crore during the quarter, as the net interest margin narrowed to 3.35 per cent, from 3.46 per cent in the quarter-ago period amid a 6.7 per cent growth in gross advances.

The gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.4 per cent as of June 30, from 1.33 per cent three months ago, largely because of cyclical reverses in the agricultural portfolio.

