New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) HDFC Life on Friday reported a marginal 5.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 264.99 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 250.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income improved to Rs 21,126.80 crore from Rs 11,648.72 crore in October-December 2019. During the April-December period, the company's net profit also rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore from Rs 984 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's solvency ratio was 2.02 times as on December 31 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

