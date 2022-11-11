New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Stocks of HDFC and HDFC Bank climbed over 5 per cent on Friday following reports that the merged entity's weightage could increase in MSCI global indices.

The shares of mortgage lender HDFC rose 5.84 per cent to settle at Rs 2,651.25 apiece on BSE and Rs 2,647.25 per scrip on the NSE.

On the NSE, private lender HDFC Bank's scrip jumped 5.72 per cent to end at Rs 1,611.90 and Rs 1,610.95 apiece on BSE.

HDFC twins topped the Sensex gainers' chart following reports that the merged entity's weightage could increase in MSCI global indices.

At the end of Friday's session, market capitalisation of HDFC stood at Rs 4,81,818.83 crore, up by Rs 29,422.52 crore while that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 63,462.58 crore to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent higher at 61,795.04 points on Friday.

