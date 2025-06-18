Latest News | Help Desks to Assist Construction Workers in Availing Benefits of Welfare Schemes: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said help desks will be established at the block level across the state to facilitate access to various welfare schemes for workers involved in building and other construction activities.

Transport, Energy and Labour Minister Vij, who is also the Chairman of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, has approved the proposal for these help desks.

Vij said help desks, aimed at protecting the interests of construction workers, will act as one-stop centres. These centres will provide assistance with worker registration, help in availing benefits under various schemes, spread awareness among workers and address grievances of those engaged in the construction sector.

The labour department will ensure speed and transparency in processing applications under various welfare schemes for construction workers through these help desks, he added.

According to an official statement, the department also aims to enhance on-ground participation through service delivery points and connect points, which is why these help desks will be established at the block level. The centres will be staffed with Assistant Welfare Officers, and necessary support staff and equipped with IT infrastructure.

Vij outlined the various benefits provided to registered construction workers in Haryana, including maternity benefit of Rs 36,000, paternity benefit of Rs 21,000, educational financial support for workers' children ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 annually (from primary to higher education), merit-based scholarships between Rs 21,000 and Rs 51,000 for children scoring 60 per cent and above in Class 10th/12th exams and reimbursement of full academic expenses for children pursuing professional or technical courses as per actual government expenses.

Additionally, the other benefits, which are being given to the workers include Rs 5,000 for bicycle purchase, Rs 8,000 tool grant, Rs 4,500 for a sewing machine, Rs 5,100 under the CM Women Construction Worker Samman Scheme, full reimbursement of actual second-class train or regular bus fare for pilgrimages or visits to historical sites, reimbursement of travel expenses for visiting one's ancestral home, medical assistance, including wage compensation based on minimum wage, financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh for treatment of chronic diseases, and disability pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

