Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp has handed a fleet of 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the police department here as part of an initiative to enhance the mobility of police personnel to ensure safety of women and checking crimes.

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran received the two-wheelers at the commissionerate on Friday.

"We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support as it will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers on the ground.

"The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way towards enhancing people's overall security, particularly women's safety. This will also include making emergency services available during road-related situations," Ramachandran said.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp, said: "This support to the Gurugram Police is a step forward in creating a safe environment and cementing a sense of security amongst all citizens, especially women."

