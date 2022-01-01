New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 12 per cent drop in total wholesales at 3,94,773 units in December.

The company had sold 4,47,335 units in December 2020.

In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 3,74,485 units last month from 4,25,033 units in December 2020.

The company said it is gearing up to unveil its first electric model (EV) in March this year.

The vehicle will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

