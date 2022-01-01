Mumbai, January 1: Registration process for vaccination of teenagers of the age group of 15 to 18 years on CoWin app begins from today. Eligible teens can register themselves on the CoWin app through their Aadhar Card and school IDs. From January 1st, all children who were born in 2007 or earlier can register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN app.

Through the vaccination campaign of children in the age of 15-18, about 80 million children would be inoculated against Covid-19 from January 3. Reportedly, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be the only vaccine that will be administered to eligible recipients in the age group of 15-18 years. COVID-19 Vaccination Update: CoWIN Registrations For Vaccination of 15-18 Age Group Begins From Today.

Check Out the Tweet From Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

Let's get ready to ensure COVID vaccination of all eligible citizens. Registrations on #CoWIN for 15-18 year old children starts from 1st January 2022. #LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/0eLfivdmog — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 31, 2021

How to Register on Co-WIN Portal:

Visit CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in

Login with a unique mobile number

Submit required details

Schedule appointments at the nearest vaccination centre

Get Vaccinated at the selected vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time

Procedure:

Following registration, the beneficiary receives SMS messages on their registered mobile number. The 1st SMS that the person gets is generated on confirmation of registration. The 2nd SMS confirms the date, time, and place of vaccination. The 3rd SMS is generated after the first dose.

Can I register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?

Yes, there is a special provision made for the registration of children between 15-18 years of age. The beneficiary can register with a school identity card in case of the absence of an Aadhar Card.

