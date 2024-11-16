Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Wintry conditions prevailed in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh as the minimum temperature dropped by a few notches, the weather department said on Saturday.

Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest in the region with a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri (-2.8) and Sumdo (-0.4).

The MeT office in Shimla on Saturday warned of thick fog in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi district during morning hours from November 18 to 20.

The weather office also predicted a dry spell in the lower and mid-level hills for the next six days till November 22, and light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state on November 22.

As the dry spell continues in the state, post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to November 16 increased to 98 per cent, while the deficit was 100 per cent in six districts -- Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan -- and 99 per cent in Shimla, Solan and Lahaul-Spiti.

