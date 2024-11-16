Mumbai, November 16: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for 28 vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer, Medical Officer and other posts. Those looking to secure government jobs or Sarkari Naukri can apply for the job openings of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 by visiting the official website at iitb.ac.in.

While the IIT Bombay recruitment drive began on November 1, the last date to apply for the above posts is November 29. As per the official notification, candidates will be selected based on the Written/Skill test. For details about the eligibility requirement, pay scale, and others, applicants can check the detailed PDF available on the IIT Bombay website. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: UPSC Invites Applications for 27 Posts of Assistant Programmer, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

How to Apply for IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in

Next, click on the IIT Bombay Recruitment or Careers tab

You will come across the latest job notification.

Go through the recruitment instructions thoroughly

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

The application fee for General Category candidates is INR 500, while those belonging to OBC (NCL) and EWS have to pay INR 250. There are a total of 28 vacancies for several posts of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer (Scale-I), Jr. Mechanic, Jr. Engineer (Backlog Vacancy), and MEDICAL OFFICER (SCALE-I), among others. As per the age limit, candidates should not be below 27 years of age and above 40 years old for the above posts. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 70 Vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts of SVNIT Recruitment 2024 at svnit.ac.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

For more details, applicants and job seekers can check the IIT Bombay website or click on the Latest Government job notifications for other job opportunities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).