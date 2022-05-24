Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Global hospitality company Hilton on Tuesday said it has signed of an agreement with CKR Resorts to launch Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa.

The resort, with 115 rooms and 13 villas, is spread across 15 acres and is situated in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, near Genome Valley - a high-tech business hub focused on pharmaceutical research and development, the company said in a statement.

"We actively explore strategic opportunities to deploy our brands across the country and this signing reinforces our presence in the southern region of India. We are pleased to partner with CKR Resorts and bring Hilton's world-class hospitality to our guests in Hyderabad," Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice-president and country head of Hilton in India, said.

Hilton, in India, operates 24 hotels, seven of which are Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties.

