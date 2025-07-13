Shimla, Jul 12 (PTI) For the repair of roads and other allied works, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday announced a sum of Rs 2 crore each for assembly constituencies hit hard by the monsoon rains.

Singh made the announcement in a video, which was also uploaded to his Facebook page on Saturday.

Additionally, the minister announced Rs 50 lakhs for all assembly constituencies in the state for the restoration of roads and other infrastructures.

There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, and the Mandi district has been the most affected, where rain-induced disasters have taken a toll on infrastructure and human lives.

So far, since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 11, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 751 crore.

During monsoon, the state witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides, along with heavy rains. And, 92 people have died, of which 56 died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, stated that the restoration of water schemes affected by the recent disaster in the Saraj Assembly Constituency is being carried out on a war footing.

He said that he was personally reviewing the entire relief and restoration work, and out of 241 drinking water schemes damaged due to the disaster, 150 have already been partially restored.

