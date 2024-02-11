Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) The three newly established traffic-cum-tourist police stations in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway would check incidents of road rage and hooliganism, police said on Sunday.

The traffic-cum-tourist police (TTP) stations would keep a record of habitual offenders at tourist hotspots and maintain supervision over them, and ensure that all cognisable crimes are registered, a statement issued by the police headquarters here said.

The TTP stations will also help curb activities of touts, beggars and hawkers, and make travel of the tourists hassle-free by immediate intervention in case of any mishap, it said.

The police would also provide emotional support to victims in case they fall prey to any mischief or wrongdoing and impart information to tourists about locations, transport systems, and facilities in the destinations, among others, the statement said.

These police stations were approved in August last year in Baghed in Bilaspur, Nerchowk in Mandi and Bhunter in Kullu to ensure smooth and safe movement of traffic on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway.

The creation of these specialised police stations underscores the government's commitment to prioritising public safety and promoting tourism as Atal Tunnel, Rohtang near Manali, spanning 9.2 kilometers, which has become a major tourist attraction, witnessed about 65,000 tourists visiting the tunnel in over 12,000 vehicles on the Christmas Eve and the New Year 2024, police said.

The TTP stations' staff will also facilitate tourists, handle traffic congestion, conduct investigation and perform rescue during road accidents and intervene in case the tourists are involved in drug trafficking and consumption.

The other tasks involve sensitising tourists regarding the law and order system in the state, permits and security conditions, and guide them to the authorised foreign currency exchange counters and banks, among others, the statement said.

