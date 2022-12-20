Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Hiring sentiment for the services sector in India stands strong for the fourth quarter of this financial year as 77 per cent of the employers interviewed said they are keen to hire, according to a report.

This compares with 73 per cent in the previous quarter who said they were keen to increase their resource pool in the services segment, according to TeamLease Services 'Employment Outlook Report' for Q4 (January to March, 2023) for the services sector.

Also Read | Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

However, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, intent to hire has gone up by 27 per cent, the report stated.

Overall, across services and manufacturing sectors, an average of 68 per cent employers (65 per cent in the third quarter) have expressed a strong hiring sentiment.

Also Read | iQOO 11 5G, Touted as World’s Fastest Smartphone, Coming to India Soon: Know Unparalleled Features and Launch Date Here.

According to the report findings, the fourth quarter is projecting a strong outlook, especially for fresh graduates and entry-level employees, with 79 per cent employers (74 per cent in Q3) willing to hire from this cohort.

From a business size perspective, large enterprises (82 per cent), followed by small (61 per cent) and medium (50 per cent) are all indicating robust employment progression.

For candidates who are looking to secure job opportunities in the services segment, some of the key sectors leading the hiring spree are e-commerce (98 per cent), telecommunications (94 per cent), educational services (93 per cent), financial services (88 per cent), retail (85 per cent) and logistics (81 per cent), it stated.

"The ongoing global turmoil with mass layoffs and hiring freeze has significantly affected the services sector globally, especially the IT industry. However, the sentiment in India continues to be on an upward trajectory, with 77 per cent employers indicating a higher hiring outlook," TeamLease Services Chief Business Officer Mayur Taday said.

The government's push towards increasing monetisation ability, introducing FDI reforms, liberalising conventional satellite communication and remote sensing businesses to increase private sector participation has contributed to the employment growth, he stated.

"At this rate, India has already paved the way to become a global leader in the services sector," he added.

The TeamLease Employment Outlook Report for services sector is based on survey of 573 small, medium and large companies across the 14 service industries across India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)