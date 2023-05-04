Thane, May 4 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a train passenger in Maharashtra's Thane district, a railway police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Not My King': UK Republicans To Stage Protest Against Monarchy on May 6, Want King Charles III Coronation to Be the Last.

He has several cases against his name and his modus operandi was to steal mobile phones by taking advantage of the rush on platforms, Dombivali railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation: Mumbai Dabbawalas Send ‘Puneri Pagadi’, Traditional Stole as Gifts to British Monarch Ahead of His Crowning Ceremony.

He had taken to mobile phone thefts again after he was convicted in one such case and released from jail in September last year, Dusane added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)