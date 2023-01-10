New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Payment service provider Hitachi Payment Services on Tuesday said that it has received the in-principle authorisation from Reserve Bank of India to act as a payment aggregator.

Payment Aggregators (PAs) are entities that facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers for completion of their payment obligations.

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

Hitachi Payments is a digital payment solutions provider and the payment aggregator licence will further augment its digital solutions stack with various online payment solutions such as UPI, netbanking, cards and wallets, the company said in a release.

The licence, the company said, "will enable its B2B customers to provide all digital payment products along with value added services such as EMI, paylater, BBPS and loyalty solutions to their merchants. Thus, effectively allowing them to offer one-stop digital payment services."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest AICPI Figure Released, Here's What It Means For DA Hike in 2023.

India has been witnessing a significant rise in digital transactions in the last few years.

Hitachi Payments, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hitachi Limited, currently powers over 1 billion digital transactions annually for some of the banks, payment aggregators and fintechs in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)