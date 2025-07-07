Palghar, Jul 6 (PTI) School and college students will have a holiday on July 7 (Monday) in Maharashtra's Palghar district as the weather bureau has forecast heavy rains in the region, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the district on July 7, said an advisory issued by Collector Indu Rani Jakhad on Sunday.

The collector has asked the teaching and non-teaching staff from educational institutes to remain present at their workplaces and carry out disaster management activities as per the directions of the local authorities, it said.

