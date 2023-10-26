Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A home guard jawan was run over by a car at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manpur) Deepak Kumar Meena said during an inspection at a checkpoint at Manpur intersection in Sikrai town on Wednesday night, a car hit home guard Santosh Mudgal (45), leaving him critically injured.

Also Read | Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!.

The driver sped away after the incident, he said.

Mudgal was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital where he succumbed during treatment today.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

The body was handed over to members after post-mortem, the DSP said, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)