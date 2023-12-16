Nahan (HP), Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he has invited global investors to invest in the power, tourism and green energy sectors of Himachal Pradesh.

The state government has assured them of providing all possible assistance, Sukhu said.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

Talking to the media persons after laying the foundation stone of Sirmour Haat (village-level market of local products) in Purwala village, Paonta Sahib, on Saturday, the chief minister said he has invited global investors to invest in the state, preferably in the field of green energy and tourism sector.

The state government was making concerted efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development. Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, he added.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Innovative initiatives are being taken with a positive approach to realise the vision of making the state self-reliant. These efforts are being appreciated in the country as well as abroad, he said.

Sukhu said he was working on a mission of making Himachal self-reliant till 2027, and his priority was a complete transformation of the investment environment and economy of the state.

Constructing Sirmaur Haat is an effort to encourage local products and local artisans and improve their economy, and the move will empower rural women, he said, adding that members of the local gram panchayat and self-help groups of the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

The three-storeyed Haat will be constructed over 450 square metres area at a cost of Rs one crore with all basic facilities. It would be constructed on the lines of 'She Haat' set up in Sarahan of Sirmaur district, a statement issued here said.

Traditional dishes of the Sirmaur district would also be available in the Haat, which will provide the tourists an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)