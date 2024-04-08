Shimla, Apr 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh excise department has seized 52,440 litres of illicit liquor from seven districts in the past week, taking total seizure amount since implementation of the model code of conduct to over two lakh litres, officials said on Monday.

Excise Commissioner Yunus, in a statement, said the department has deployed 59 task force teams and flying squads throughout the state to take strict action against brewing and sale of illegal liquor.

In the past week, 52,440 litres of illicit liquor has been seized from Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Mandi, Una, Chamba and Kullu districts, officials said.

So far, 2,40,438 litres of illicit liquor have been confiscated from different regions of the state since the implementation of the poll code in the state, the excise commissioner said.

Yunus said that in light of the forthcoming elections, the department has been collaborating closely with excise officials of border states and the Himachal Pradesh Police to prevent any illegal liquor-related activities.

To further enhance public participation in curbing such activities, a dedicated control room has been established in the state which is ensuring round-the-clock surveillance, he added.

