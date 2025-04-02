New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Oberoi Group hospitality firm EIH Ltd on Wednesday said the Himachal Pradesh government has allowed it to provide operation and management services at Wildflower Hall property in Shimla until the selection of a new operator through a competitive bidding process.

The state government took over the possession of Wildflower Hall on March 31, 2025, following a Supreme Court order dated February 20, 2024, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The state government in a letter dated April 1, 2025, "conveyed its decision to allow EIH Ltd to provide operation and maintenance/management services at the hotel effective from 6 pm on April 1, 2025, in the interest of the guests of the hotel and for maintaining continuity of hotel operations, which will be in the financial and overall interest of the state", it added.

The company will be providing operation and maintenance/management services to the Hotel Wildflower Hall, Mashobra (Shimla) until the selection of the new operator through a competitive e-auction/bidding process is completed, it added.

EIH Ltd further said its shareholding in Mashobra Resort Ltd (MRL) will be transferred to the state government after the valuation of shares is adjudicated upon by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

The two-decade-long legal battle between EIH and the state government over Wildflower Hall Hotel, a five-star property, had ended with the Supreme Court upholding the order of Himachal Pradesh High Court and directing the company to vacate and hand over the possession of the hotel to the state government by March 2025.

The deadline for returning the luxury hotel expired on March 31, 2025.

