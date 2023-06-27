Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various sector skill councils (SSCs) to create better academic avenues for the youth of the state, Secretary Technical Education Abhishek Jain said here on Tuesday.

These MoUs were signed between HPKVN Managing Director Jatin Lal and representatives of 10 different SSCs.

In a statement issued here, Lal said that such collaborations were important and would aid in generating a talent pool in the state. The agreement will provide the candidates with unique opportunities to learn from the leading institutions in their respective fields.

More than 4,000 seats are available for all these courses. The total cost of the courses will go around Rs 15 crore. All these training programmes are sponsored by the HPKVN and candidates would not pay for these high-value courses, he added.

Out of these 10 SSCs, Automotive Skills Development Council will provide training for four-wheeler service technicians, automotive sales consultants and two-wheeler service technicians.

Handicraft and carpet SSC will provide training programmes namely designer for carpets, wooden toy maker-artisan, upcycling scraps and E-waste artisan, traditional soft toy maker and ceramics preparation artisan, the statement said.

Job roles, including animator, graphic designer, editor and sound editor would be available under the media sector skill council, while the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Technology Centre would provide skill training in computer numerical control (CNC) Programming and programmable logic controller (PLC) Programming and Microcontroller Programming.

Training programmes on Horticulturist, dairy farmer supervisor, aquaculture worker and floriculturist would be available under Agriculture, and Logistic SSC will provide training in courier associate operations, land transportation executive and warehouse executive.

Gem & Jewel SSC will provide training in jewellery designing, jewellery retail sales associates, stone fixer, imitation jewellery, valuer and jewellery frame, component making and jewellery appraiser.

Job roles available under Sports are fitness trainer, lifeguard open water, self-defence Assistant and self-defence trainer. Capital Goods would offer courses in stud welding operator, lab technician-metal testing and technician instrumentation.

Furniture & Fittings SSC will provide training in assistant carpenter wooden furniture.

