Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday said the IIJS Signature 2022 has been rescheduled to be held during February 18-21 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre Goregaon, NESCO.

The show was initially scheduled for the first week of January 2022 but the Council decided to postpone it due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at that point of time, the GJEPC said in a statement.

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, "IIJS Signature is an important jewellery show of the calendar, which caters to the sourcing needs of gem and jewellery retailers and wholesalers from across the world. We are encouraged by the fact that more than 871 exhibitors are participating in the show, occupying 1,472 booths."

More than 12,000 visitors have already registered for the event, which indicates that the market is yearning for design innovation and refilling their inventory, Shah added.

The industry has recovered well from the pandemic low point and is expecting to close the financial year on a positive note with exports of about USD 41.67 billion. The IIJS Signature will give the industry the required boost in the final quarter, he added. HRS hrs

