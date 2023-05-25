Nagpur, May 25 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister's Fellowship programme, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | India to Be a Developed Country by 2047, Economists Agree on the Roadmap Says SKOCH Group.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, said a press release by IIM Nagpur.

Also Read | Delhi Consumer Forum Asks SBI To Pay Rs Two Lakh to Customer for Sending Bills Despite Credit Card's Expiry.

A total of 60 candidates are selected for the 12-month fellowship programme. The candidates get to work directly under senior government officials, as per the state government.

IIM Nagpur said it will "equip" the candidates with the tools for effective policymaking.

The programme was launched in 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra. It was restarted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)