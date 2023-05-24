Ahmedabad, May 24 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has been ranked number 1 in India for its executive education programmes as per the latest Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2023, the management school said on Wednesday.

Moreover, IIMA has been ranked number 2 in Asia and 35th in the world by Financial Times (FT) rankings for the institute's executive education programmes, the release said.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

This year, IIMA moved up by two places in the open enrolment programmes and five positions in the custom programmes rankings. In the combined category rankings, IIMA has moved up by four places to the 35th position globally.

IIMA Director Bharat Bhasker said, "IIMA has been consistently commended for its executive education programmes by professionals as well as industry leaders, and it is heartening to see this reflected in the various parameters of the FT rankings. More importantly, we have improved our own performance over the years".

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

"Our close connect and understanding of the industry makes us uniquely placed to play the role of a knowledge partner through our executive education programmes," he added.

Overall, IIMA's executive education programmes have done well on several parameters in the rankings, which include international participants, international location, faculty, programme design, teaching methods, aims achieved, value for money and future use, among others, as per the release.

IIM Ahmedabad first launched its executive education programmes in January 1964.

With a diverse portfolio of over 200 curated programmes in open enrolment and customised formats, the executive education programmes at IIMA are designed for a diverse set of audiences that include business leaders, policymakers and industry professionals, among others.

These programmes are delivered in all formats – in-person, online and blended. For the past 59 years, Executive Education has been successfully operationalising its programmes under open and custom categories, said the release.

The programmes are carefully curated, involving a judicious mix of real-life case studies, case discussions, lectures, quizzes and assignments, the institute said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)