New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad and sentra.world have joined hands to undertake research initiatives aimed at decarbonising steel manufacturing processes.

The collaboration focuses on the application of biochar, an environmentally friendly alternative to coal, within the steel manufacturing process, sentra.world said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Biochar is black carbon produced from biomass sources like agricultural waste products, among others.

The research will involve characterising biomass from over 10 states and developing conversion processes to produce high-quality biochar suitable for all steel applications like coke making, sintering, sponge iron production etc, Aayush Raj Sinha, Business Head, at sentra.world said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

Initially, the target is to utilise approximately 720 metric tonne of surplus biomass available across the country, including agricultural residues such as parali (rice husk), he said.

The domestic steel sector contributes 8-12 per cent to India's total greenhouse gas emissions, and 8 per cent globally.

Research institutes and companies have been asked by the government to conduct research and development (R&D) activities to decarbonise the steel industry and utilise waste substances in steel-making processes.

Bengaluru-based sentra.world works in the area of developing carbon management practices for steel sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)