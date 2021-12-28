Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) An illegal ground floor-plus-five storey building in Kalyan-Dombivali civic limits in Thane district was demolished on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Postpones Assembly Speaker Election to February 2022.

The people staying there were asked to vacate after which the structure was pulled down on the order of civic commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, he added.

Also Read | Govt Bans Direct Selling Firms, Direct Sellers From Promoting Money Circulation Schemes.

The building was razed in March but the owner went ahead and rebuilt it, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)