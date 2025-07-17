New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India will require USD 1.5 trillion investment by 2030 across key areas to address the climate challenge at scale, according to a Deloitte India report.

The investments will be driven by India's efforts towards renewable energy, biofuels, decarbonisation and sustainable infrastructure to combat climate change, the report, 'The climate response: Tapping into India's climate and energy transition opportunity', said.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

The report highlighted water security, sustainable agriculture, sustainable transport infrastructure, circular economy, waste management and digital systems and platforms as critical areas of investment that drive India's climate and energy transition initiative.

The report also suggested that reaching the goal of 500 GW of RE capacity will need around USD 200–250 billion in investment by 2030, covering areas such as advanced manufacturing, grid integration and system expansion.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

India will have to add 300 GW of RE capacity by 2030 to bridge the gap between its current capacity and the announced target of 500 GW of RE capacity.

Furthermore, RE capacity addition will also need to be supported by scaling up energy storage infrastructure by eightfold, necessitating USD 250-300 billion in capex by FY30.

Viral Thakker, Partner and Sustainability and Climate Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, "This investment will reduce emissions, boost job creation, enhance energy security and protect vulnerable communities from climate risks."

Financial instruments, such as green bonds, climate funds and blended finance models, are important in mobilising capital for sustainability initiatives. Unlocking investment at scale and ensuring equitable access to climate finance will help drive long-term resilience in India's most climate-sensitive sectors, he said.

By strategically harnessing climate finance, India can accelerate its decarbonisation efforts, offering immense investment potential in sectors poised for sustainable growth and innovation, Thakker said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)