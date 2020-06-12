Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 200 Cr from 2 Public Lenders

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:58 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Friday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing securities to two large public sector banks on private placement basis.

"The company has today, June 12, 2020, allotted 2,000 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh  each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 200 crore, on a private placement basis," it said in a regulatory filing.

These NCDs have been subscribed by two large Indian public sector banks, it said, without naming the banks.

The NCDs with 546 days maturity carry coupon of 9 per cent per annum payable annually.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

