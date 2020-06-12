Latest News | Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 200 Cr from 2 Public Lenders

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Friday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing securities to two large public sector banks on private placement basis.

"The company has today, June 12, 2020, allotted 2,000 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 200 crore, on a private placement basis," it said in a regulatory filing.

These NCDs have been subscribed by two large Indian public sector banks, it said, without naming the banks.

The NCDs with 546 days maturity carry coupon of 9 per cent per annum payable annually.

