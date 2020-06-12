Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:52 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X (File Photo)

The launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 has certainly raised the excitement in the gaming sector, especially for the fans looking to upgrade their gaming console. Sony PS5 is the first gaming console to be released this year while the Xbox Series X will be introduced later this year. It is important to note that Microsoft will be revealing the Xbox Series X this Holidays which is around 5 months away. As of now, the only comparable gaming console against the newly launched PS5 is the Xbox One X. PS5 Launch Reveals Spider-Man Miles Morales Featuring Black Spiderman on PlayStation 5 and People Are Loving It! (Check Tweets).

Several users generally tend to get confused between the two gaming consoles as they are designed to cater to a different set of gaming users altogether. Should the users consider purchasing the new PS5 or they should rather settle for Xbox One X, which is still a great gaming console. Let's find out.

The newly launched PlayStation 5 comes equipped with a bunch of latest specs and features offering the console a futuristic look. It gets an AMD chipset that is based on the generation-third Ryzen CPU and it also houses an eight-core system like the Xbox One X. However, it is far superior as far as the performance is concerned. Supporting 8K gameplay, the PS5 packs a custom-made 825GB SSD ensuring faster user experience than the regular HDD, that is seen on the Xbox One X. Sony PS5 Launched Globally with Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8, Returnal, HITMAN 3 & More Games.

On the other hand, the Xbox One X was released in November 2017 which sports the specifications that can be called outdated. However, the Xbox One X is a powerful gaming console which houses a chip known as the Scorpion Engine. It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core CPU that is clubbed with a Radeon GPU featuring an eight-core setup. The gaming console sports 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM out of which approximately 9 GB is available for games. The console supports 4K UHD at 60 frames per second games up to 2160p. The company also offers 1TB HDD that allows the users to stores games effortlessly.

The Radeon Navi line takes care of the graphics on the PS5 offering the users with 120 frames per second at 8K resolution which is not offered on the Xbox console. Moreover, the PS5 also supports full 3D audio, unlike the older Xbox One X. It won't be wrong to specify that the fair competition to the latest PS5 console will be Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X console. The gaming system is set to be released by the end of this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

